Upstate animal shelters work to help animals displaced by Harvey

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Groups around the Upstate are collecting donations for the animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The Spartanburg Humane Society is collecting items like pet food and water, but they’re facing a problem of their own.

The Humane Society says because they are over capacity at the shelter, they aren’t able to take in any animals displaced by the storm.

Angel Cox, the shelter’s CEO, said last week alone, the shelter took in over 100 animals from Spartanburg County. She said the hardest thing, is watching the animals get rescued, and knowing they can’t give them a temporary home.

“We have over 600 animals here right now under this roof. that’s about 50% above our normal capacity,” Cox said. “We had absolutely no room to take any other animals, and it’s really, really affected the employees, because they really wanted to be able to help.”

If you would like to donate pet food and bottled water, you can drop off items at the Spartanburg Humane Society during their normal business hours.

Greenville County Animal Care said they are in stand by mode in case animals from Texas come to the Upstate.