Vacation cabin destroyed in fire in Fair Play

FAIR PLAY, SC (WSPA) – A vacation cabin was destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Fair Play.

According to Oconee County Fire, firefighters were called to the cabin on Carolina Point Drive around 11:30am.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Nobody was in the building at the time and nobody was hurt.

The county’s Fire Investigations Team is working to find the cause of the fire.

Crews from Fair Play, Crossroads, Oakway, South Union, and Double Springs responded to the fire.