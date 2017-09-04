WATCH: Big rattlesnake captured at power plant

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An off-duty Lakeland police officer who also owns a reptile store captured a large venomous rattlesnake at the My Lakeland Electric McIntosh Power Plant on Sunday.

A worker who was doing his rounds came across the five-foot long female rattlesnake that was under a stairway at the plant, officials say.

Officer Scott Wisneski was called to the scene and used tongs to lift the large snake into a container.

Wisneski contacted a local handler who agreed to take the snake to a venomous snake farm.

The reptile will be used for creating anti-venom, officials say.

“She might be able to help save someone else’s life one day,” Wisneski says.

Wisneski owns Family Reptiles in Lakeland and has extensive experience with snakes and other exotic animals, according to officials.

“It’s not something you typically associate with the police department, but if we can assist we do,” Wisneski says.

He’s helped remove animals from homes and businesses in the past.