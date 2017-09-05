Chick-Fil-A offering free breakfast in Sept. if you have app

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Listen up, Chick-Fil-A fans: The chain is giving away free breakfast in the month of September.

Here’s the deal: Customers need to download or update the restaurant’s app and place their order via the app.

Their website says app users can select from one of three free breakfast options for redemption, including the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, the Egg White Grill or the recently introduced Hash Brown Scramble. The offer is available only to app users from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30.

It’s only available during breakfast hours and, here’s the important thing, customers can only get free one item during the month.