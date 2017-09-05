Free law clinics going on all month can help you get legal advice

Tonight is the kick-off for several free legal clinics where you can get advice from attorneys at no cost.

Below is the full list of places, topics and times in the Upstate (mostly in Spartanburg County).

Theresa Dyches from Inman, is someone who could benefit from the free legal council.

She went to the Spartanburg County Courthouse just today to file papers against her landlord of 12 years.

Dyches says a broken water heater is raising tensions between her and her landlord to the boiling point.

“It’s been leaking really really bad, it’s ruined the carpet in there, and there’s some mold and mildew in it that’s built up and everything and it’s been going on for over a month. He got mad because I insisted that he fix it or whatever and now he’s wanting to evict us,” she said.

Fortunately for Dyches there’s a free legal clinic going on later this month on Landlord Tenant issues (see below).

It’s one of 10 sessions at Libraries mostly across Spartanburg County, that also include topics like consumer law, wills and estates, and employment issues.

“We present a presentation to them but I encourage people if you have questions to jump in because that’s pretty much what people want. People want to have that interaction to find out what questions they can have answered without having to pay the consultation fee and in a comfortable setting such as the library,” said Attorney Jacqueline Moss.

As for Dyches, the law may be on her side.

She’s still good on her rent.

And under South Carolina Law, a tenant can fight an eviction if a landlord hasn’t properly maintained the unit.

I want it fixed, I mean, I shouldn’t have to live in fear of something that’s going to explode and blow me up,” said Dyches.

_______________________________________

FREE LEGAL CLINICS:

The SC Bar Pro Bono Program will sponsor 10 free legal clinics in Spartanburg County in September. The schedule is as follows:

· September 5-Torts Law, including personal injury, auto accidents and slip and fall, presented by Jacqueline A. Moss. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

· September 5-Real Estate and Foreclosure Law Issues, presented by Howard R. Kinard. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

· September 12-Consumer Law Issues, including loans and credit cards, presented by Kevin L. Hanvy. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

· September 12-Wills, Estates and Probate, presented by Edwin C. Haskell III. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

· September 18-Wills, Estates and Probate, presented by Laura Anne Filler. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Branch Library (871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs 29316).

· September 19-Employment Law Issues, presented by Krystal L. Watson. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

· September 19-Landlord and Tenant Law Issues, presented by Randi Lynne P. Farr. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

· September 25-Torts Law, including personal injury, auto accidents and slip and fall, presented by Laura Anne Filler. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Boiling Springs Branch Library (871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs 29316).

· September 26-Family Law Issues, including divorce, custody, visitation and support, presented by J. Edwin McDonnell. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Inman Branch Library (50 Mill St., Inman 29349).

· September 26-End of Life Issues, including health care power of attorney, living wills, DNR orders, power of attorney, funeral planning and cremation, presented by Edwin C. Haskell III. The clinic will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cyrill-Westside Branch Library (525 Oak Grove Rd., Spartanburg 29301).

These seminars are free for anyone who would like to attend. The format typically consists of an overview followed by a question and answer session. A schedule of other upcoming seminars throughout the state is available online at http://www.scbar.org/clinics <http://www.scbar.org/clinics>.

Legal clinics are designed to provide general legal information on the topic presented. They are not designed to provide guidance on your specific situation. If you need legal advice on a specific situation, you will need to consult with an attorney outside of the clinic setting. For more information, contact the SC Bar Pro Bono Program at (803) 799-6653, ext. 158.