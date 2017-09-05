Grandparents charged after toddler tests positive for drugs, say deputies

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- A man and woman from Marion are in jail after their grandchild tested positive for drugs.

That’s according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives say 50-year-old James Penland and 45-year-old Rebecca Tesner are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the report, a 2-year-old boy tested positive for marijuana and hydrocodone.

They say Penland and Tesner are the boy’s grandparents and his legal guardians.

The McDowell County Department of Social Services is now involved in the case.