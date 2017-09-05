Henderson Co. rescue team to return from TX on Wed.

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Members of the Henderson County Technical Rescue Team are scheduled to return from Texas Wednesday evening after completing their response deployment for Hurricane Harvey.

The team, along with four other teams from North Carolina, were staged in College Station and served as a Rapid Intervention Team for the entire southeast part of Texas.

During down time, the teams from North Carolina partnered together to provide training sessions to other teams from around the country.

The team has members from Blue Ridge, Etowah-Horse Shoe, Fletcher, Saluda, and Valley Hill Fire Departments, the Henderson County Rescue Squad, and Henderson County Emergency Management/Fire Marshal’s Office.

The team is expected to arrive back in Henderson County on the evening of September 6.

Henderson Co. Technical Rescue Team Returns from TX

The other swift water rescue teams from North Carolina were from Charlotte, Fayetteville, Greensboro, and Raleigh.