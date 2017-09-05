Laurens Co. residents vote on $109M bond referendum

LAURENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County residents will vote on a tax increase to build a new school and make improvements at other schools.

The referendum will be put to the vote on Tuesday.

If passed, the $109 million bond referendum would be used to build a new high school in Laurens District 55. District officials hope to have the school complete for the class of 2020. Funds would also be used to renovate other schools that officials say are outdated.

Officials have said the tax increase would be about $20 per month for the average family, but those opposed to the referendum question the numbers and if the referendum is worth the cost.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5.