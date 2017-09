GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – A driver charged with DUI in a crash that killed a teen has pled guilty in a hearing Tuesday morning.

Tyler Scraggs was high on meth when he crashed into another car on Taylor Road in Greenville County last November, according to prosecutors.

Haylee Cantrell, a passenger in the car, was killed.

He was sentenced to 10 years with time served.

He has served 267 days, according to the judge.