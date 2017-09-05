Post about Simpsonville Walmart incident NOT attempted kidnapping say police

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police are saying a social media post about an incident at the Simpsonville Walmart last Friday was NOT an attempted kidnapping.

Police say it was a case of a person getting their personal space invaded.

The incident, that went viral on Facebook claimed that a person tried to kidnap a 2-year-old child.

Police say they investigated, identified the person of interest, reviewed the store footage and interviewed the complaintant, witnesses and the person of interest.

They say there was no intent to kidnap or assault the child and there was no criminal intent.

Police say reports on social media of attempted kidnappings at this Walmart are unsubstantiated.

They are asking people to respect other people’s personal space.