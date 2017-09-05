Teen charged in deadly wrong-way crash in Greenville Co.

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) — A 19-year-old Piedmont girl has been charged in a crash that claimed the life of a Laurens County woman.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol said Abrielle Nicole Redden was driving south in the northbound lane of I-385 when she crashed head on into a car.

Troopers say the other driver died at the scene. The crash happened early Friday morning at exit 24 in Fountain Inn.

The coroner identified the victim as Geraldine Overstreet Bailey, 72, of Joanna.

Bailey died of blunt force trauma suffered in the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

Troopers say Bailey was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was entrapped and had to be extricated from the Nissan Altima she was driving.

Redden has been charged with felony DUI involving death by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Redden was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Monday and remains in jail under no bond, according to online jail records.