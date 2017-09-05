Troopers still looking for driver in Anderson Co. fatal hit and run

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Troopers are still looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting an Anderson County man on Monday. Iva resident George Williams, 73, died in the emergency room at the hospital after being hit on Flat Rock Road.

It’s a road residents said is dangerous with speeders and accidents, and they are devastated that someone had to lose their life because of it.

“It’s a race track, if you want to go fast you just hop on there and go all the way to Iva. It’s nothing but a race track,” said Waymond White who lives along Flat Rock Road.

But the residents hope justice will be served and the driver who hit Williams will be found. If you have any information about the collision or the suspected vehicle, you are asked to call Highway Patrol or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.