UNC Charlotte professor killed, suspect arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – The possible domestic violence death of a college professor in North Carolina has led to a man being arrested in connection.

Local news outlets report arrest records show 45-year-old Donny Lewis Franklin is in police custody for the killing of 35-year-old Jeannine Shante Skinner. The victim has been identified as an assistant professor of gerontology and psychology at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police Maj. Freda Lester says officers responded to a welfare check on Friday around 11:30 a.m. at a southwest Charlotte apartment and found Skinner dead. Lester says Skinner had “some type of trauma” to her body.

Police say Franklin was Skinner’s boyfriend and believe her death was an act of domestic violence.

Further information hasn’t been released. It’s unclear if Franklin has an attorney.

