Upstate group needs volunteer victim advocates

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An organization that helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault needs volunteer victim advocates.

SAFE Homes-Rape Crisis Coalition will offer training this month for domestic violence and sexual assault crisis counselors.

The organization needs volunteers for its 24-hour crisis hot line. SAFE Homes serves domestic violence and sexual assault victims in Spartanburg, Cherokee, and Union counties.

Volunteer victim advocates are needed to be on-call after office hours, weekends and holidays during shifts they choose each month.

Volunteers may also help in the organization’s emergency shelter.

Domestic violence volunteers only respond to telephone calls. Sexual assault volunteers respond to telephone calls and may accompany and advocate for victims when they go to a local hospital for a forensic rape examination.

All prospective volunteers attend a 30-hour training program to prepare them for the demands of this position. Training includes an agency overview, dynamics of domestic and sexual violence, current law, crisis intervention, shelter and hospital procedures, listening skills, and resources and referrals.

Classes will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from Sept. 5th through Sept. 28th.

Call 864-583-9803 to sign up.

Click or tap here to learn more about SAFE Homes Rape Crisis Coalition.