Upstate schools collecting donations for Harvey victims

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Help is still pouring in from around the country to help people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Thousands of miles away from Houston, Texas, students at Houston Elementary in Spartanburg are working to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re supposed to be bringing in water, book bags, soup, and food,”said Jakilen Wiggleton, a third grade student.

“I think at the elementary level, to see the items actually being accumulated, and seeing them pile up, I thought would have a really lasting impact on the importance of helping other people,” said Mark Hendry, the principal at Houston Elementary.

The school started the “Houston for Houston” supply drive, and the lobby is already starting to fill with supplies.

Down the road at Spartanburg High School, the students started a supply drive of their own

“You might not know people in Texas, but you wouldn’t want this to happen to your family. So if this was your family, you would want people to help,” said Destiny Shippy, a senior at Spartanburg High School.

Spartanburg High School is collecting donations through Wednesday at 12 p.m. Houston Elementary will be accepting donations through Friday.