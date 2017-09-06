Anderson Co. man arrested on numerous child porn charges

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – An Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

52-year-old Phillip Eugene Garland of Piedmont has been arrested and charged with 10 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Investigators say Garland had multiple child pornography images in his possession.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Garland was arrested on September 6 and is being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.