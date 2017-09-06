Colonial Pipeline restarts key segment after Harvey damage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pipeline that supplies 40 percent of gasoline to the Southern states reopened a segment in Texas Tuesday after damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Colonial Pipeline shut down the pipeline in Texas on Thursday after the pipeline was damaged and 10 refineries that supply it were knocked off line by the storm.

Colonial’s line east of Texas was working, but there was little supply flowing, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Despite the restart of the Texas line by Colonial, many refineries remain off line, according to officials.

Eight refineries are still shut down and they contribute 18.3 percent of total Gulf Coast refining capacity and 9.6 percent of total U.S. refining capacity, the U.S. Department of Energy said Tuesday.

Average gas prices in North Carolina have jumped 37 cents in the last week, but have begun slowing recently.

The statement from Colonial on Tuesday:

Colonial Pipeline’s Line 1 was restarted between Houston and Lake Charles this afternoon (Tuesday, September 05, 2017).

Line 2 was restarted on Monday, September 4.

Colonial is working closely with our customers to manage product shipments.

