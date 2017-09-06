Bus involved in crash on W. Laurel Ave in Greenwood

Credit: Greenwood Police Department, Facebook

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – There was a crash involving a bus today, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The accident happened on W. Laurel Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The police department posted about the wreck on their Facebook page, warning drivers to slow down if they were headed that way.

No significant injuries have been reported.

The police department is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

