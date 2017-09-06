Bus involved in crash on W. Laurel Ave in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – There was a crash involving a bus today, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

The accident happened on W. Laurel Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The police department posted about the wreck on their Facebook page, warning drivers to slow down if they were headed that way.

No significant injuries have been reported.

The police department is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

Relatively low Harvey death toll is ‘astounding’ to experts Harvey has so far killed at least 70 people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages — a surprisingly low t…

Upstate group helping veterans start their own business An Upstate group is helping veterans get back to work, and even start their own business.

Anderson Co. man arrested on numerous child porn charges An Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Reward increased in decades-old unsolved homicide ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Decades after her son was killed, a mother is still pleading for answers in the unsolved case. She hopes with an i…

VIDEO: Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals police SUV As officers went through her bags of alleged stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window pa…