Deputies name suspect in shooting at Spartanburg apartment complex

Related Coverage 3 Saturday shootings under investigation in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have named a suspect in a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Charelle Antonio Burton of Spartanburg is wanted for attempted murder and a weapons charge in connection to a shooting at Whispering Pines Apartments.

The shooting was reported around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies say they found a young male victim with at least one gunshot wound at the apartment complex.

“The motive for the shooting incident appears to be a dispute over the alleged theft of some marijuana,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said in a statement.

Deputies found several shell casings and a pistol at the scene where a witness said the shooter ran down a trail from an apartment building towards Abner Road after the shooting, according to the incident report.

Deputies say Burton is also wanted for a probation violation and criminal domestic violence.

Burton goes by the street names of Rell or Slim.

The shooting was one of three that happened Saturday in Spartanburg County.

Two people were shot at FRIENDz Bar and Grill around 4 a.m. Saturday, while two others were shot later that day near Cleveland Park.

Anyone with information about Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, and if their information leads to his arrest, they will be eligible for a cash reward.