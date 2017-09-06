Goodguides program seeking male mentors for at-risk youth

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Goodwill Goodguides program has been changing kids’ lives for years.

It’s a national program that pairs mentors with at-risk youth to help them make better decisions in life.

Through the program, mentors spend one hour a week with their mentees talking about whatever these kids need to work on, whether it’s academic or personal.

That’s all it takes to make a difference in these kids’ lives, giving them a positive role model they can trust in.

Joyce Harris was the first black registered physical therapist in the state of South Carolina.

Now she dedicates her free time to mentoring two young girls, guiding them towards success.

After just a year in the program, Harris said she’s seen a big difference in her mentees.

“A lot more confidence. I think both of these young ladies are college material. I think they are community material and I just think that they’re basic good people,” Harris told 7News.

One of Harris’ mentees is 8th grader Cristina Pascual.

Pascual said the program has already made a difference in her and her family’s lives.

“It helps you open up your eyes with your mentor and with the program. It helps you open up your eyes to something else that you don’t know, that you don’t see,” Pascual said.

The Upstate chapter is in need of adult male mentors to pair students with one-on-one.

All the program asks for is a one hour a week commitment for at least a year.

