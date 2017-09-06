Habitual traffic offender charged in fatal hit & run in Starr

STARR, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged in a fatal hit & run accident that killed an Iva man.

Joe Frank Gibert, 48, is charged with:

Leaving scene of death

Driving under suspension 3rd

Habitual traffic offender

The crash happened around 1:25 p.m. Monday on Flat Rock Road near Starr.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said 73-year-old George Eugene Williams died at the hospital after the crash.

Boseman said Williams’ car broke down and he was hit by another car.

Highway Patrol says Williams was crossing Flat Rock Rd. when Gibert hit him with his car.

A bond hearing is schedule for 4 p.m. on Wednesday.