Help find missing man in Cherokee Co.

By Published:
Jon Lyons
Jon Lyons

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

43-year-old Jon Lyons was last seen on September 3rd at about 4:00 p.m. at the Mighty Dollar.

Deputies say he left the store on foot, but his direction of travel was unknown.

Lyons was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey and Pittsburgh Steelers pants.

He has long brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he usually keeps his hair in a ponytail.

Lyons is about 6’0″ tall and weighs about 192 pounds, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Cherokee County dispatch at (864) 487-2747.

