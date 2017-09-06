Help find missing man in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

43-year-old Jon Lyons was last seen on September 3rd at about 4:00 p.m. at the Mighty Dollar.

Deputies say he left the store on foot, but his direction of travel was unknown.

Lyons was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey and Pittsburgh Steelers pants.

He has long brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he usually keeps his hair in a ponytail.

Lyons is about 6’0″ tall and weighs about 192 pounds, deputies say.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Cherokee County dispatch at (864) 487-2747.

More stories you may like on 7News

Upstate group helping veterans start their own business An Upstate group is helping veterans get back to work, and even start their own business.

Anderson Co. man arrested on numerous child porn charges An Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Reward increased in decades-old unsolved homicide ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Decades after her son was killed, a mother is still pleading for answers in the unsolved case. She hopes with an i…

VIDEO: Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals police SUV As officers went through her bags of alleged stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window pa…

State of Emergency declared for SC, GA ahead of Irma States of Emergency have been issued in South Carolina and parts of Georgia in anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s arrival early next week.