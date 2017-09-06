Help police after jewelry, wine stolen from Tryon School of Arts & Crafts

TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – The Tryon Police Department is asking for your help after several items were stolen from the Tryon School of Arts and Crafts on Harmon Field Road.

The incident happened sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning, police say.

They say someone entered the school through a window and stole various items.

Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was stolen, according to the police.

The exact amount and number of pieces that were stolen have not been released yet.

Bottles of wine were also stolen, police say.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Tryon Police Department at (828) 859-9195.

