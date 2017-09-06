Horse Evacuations to Tryon International Equestrian Center

Mill Spring, NC (WSPA)

People aren’t the only ones threatened when a storm hits we always have a flood of stories about animals being separated from their owners or left behind in hard hit areas. But now one group is prepared to help offering shelter ahead of Irma’s arrival.

For the next few days, this will be home away from home for these horses and their human companions.

Horses are big and strong enough to handle most things, but hurricane force winds are another story.

Tryon International Equestrian Center opened their stalls to help protect horses and owners.

Sharon Decker is the Chief Operating Officer for Tryon and says they’re glad to help, “we are so glad that we can open up to help our colleagues from Florida and South Carolina and were even now beginning to get calls from Eastern North Carolina.”

Located in Mill Spring, North Carolina, Tryon International is open year round and can hold more than 1200 horses. Sharon enjoys the variety you can find, “It’s so interesting to see the different types of horses and each has their own personality.”

So far they’ve already welcomed 100 thoroughbreds and are preparing for more, Sharon says they aren’t the only ones working to help their neighbors, “it’s been a great countywide effort there have also been a few stalls available at fence, harmon field, and a lot of private farms around the area.”

There is a network of people ready and willing to help with horses and other livestock. a list of nearly 300 is available for the choosing. Tryon has more than 600 reservations. They’ve also reduced their stall and lodging rates because of the storm.

It’s neighbor helping neighbor one horse at a time.

The East Coast evacuation lists shows farms and facilities willing to take in animals and accommodate the people with them.

Here’s the link: <https://www.facebook.com/groups/LostFoundPetsUpstateSC/permalink/1948953438708262/>