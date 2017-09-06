Hundreds attend 2017 Dacusville Farm Show

DACUSVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The 2017 Dacusville Farm Show came to a close on Sunday with an entire field of antique farming equipment on display.

The annual event is a celebration of the community’s history and a way to keep the passion for farming alive.

From old fashioned saw mills to a 1910 steam tractor, Dacusville residents invest a lot of time maintaining farm equipment that has been passed down for generations.

“It’s a lot of work keeping one of these things up. People don’t realize how much it takes to keep one of them going. They don’t make parts for them no more. We’ve got a machine shop that we make all the parts for it,” said Clint McConnell.

The event drew in hundreds of people from across the Upstate.

Kids stared in awe as the steam tractor rode by and got the chance to sit in a cotton picking simulator created by Clemson University students.

“We see young children just run off fast as they go to see a tractor or one of our displays. A lot of pictures is made with the equipment and it’s just a joy to see them up here,” said Mike Durham , the President of the Dacusville Heritage Association.