Hundreds without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of Upstate residents are waking up in the dark after storms moved through the area.

Duke Energy reports 610 customers in Spartanburg County are without power early Wednesday morning.

About 550 customers are without power in the Fairforest area.

Duke Energy estimates service will be restored in that area by 6:46 a.m.

Smaller outages are also reported throughout Spartanburg County, including 52 customers in the Hillcrest area.

Duke Energy estimates power should be restored by 2 p.m. Wednesday.