Hurricane Katia forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (WAVY/AP) — As Hurricane Irma continues to roar across the Caribbean on a path toward Florida, a new hurricane has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Katia formed into a tropical storm early Wednesday off the coast of Mexico. The storm strengthened to a hurricane by Wednesday evening.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia’s maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with some strengthening forecast over the next two days.

Katia is currently located about 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. It’s moving toward the southeast near 3 mph. Little motion is anticipated through Wednesday night, but a southwestward drift is expected Thursday. The hurricane center says Katia is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

More stories you may like on 7News

Relatively low Harvey death toll is ‘astounding’ to experts Harvey has so far killed at least 70 people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages — a surprisingly low t…

Upstate group helping veterans start their own business An Upstate group is helping veterans get back to work, and even start their own business.

Anderson Co. man arrested on numerous child porn charges An Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Reward increased in decades-old unsolved homicide ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Decades after her son was killed, a mother is still pleading for answers in the unsolved case. She hopes with an i…

VIDEO: Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals police SUV As officers went through her bags of alleged stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window pa…