Hurricane Katia forms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico

WAVY/AP Published:
Credit: WAVY

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (WAVY/AP) — As Hurricane Irma continues to roar across the Caribbean on a path toward Florida, a new hurricane has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Katia formed into a tropical storm early Wednesday off the coast of Mexico. The storm strengthened to a hurricane by Wednesday evening.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Katia’s maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with some strengthening forecast over the next two days.

Katia is currently located about 185 miles east of Tampico, Mexico. It’s moving toward the southeast near 3 mph. Little motion is anticipated through Wednesday night, but a southwestward drift is expected Thursday. The hurricane center says Katia is expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

