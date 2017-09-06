Juvenile shoots at vehicle at Georgetown Apts says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police say they are investigating a shots fired report at Georgetown Apartments.

The report says they got a call on Sept. 5 around 5:21 p.m.

When police got there, a witness flagged them down and said and said he was in his apartment when he heard several shots.

He looked out his window and say what appeared to be a juvenile shooting a gun close to a vehicle.

He said the juvenile was shooting at another vehicle, before getting in a car and leaving the scne.

Police recovered five .380 shell casings were recovered from the scene.