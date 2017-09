GREER, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of a sex crime with a girl younger than 11 years old in Greer, according to warrants.

Terry Louis Hudson, 65, of Pearl Circle, is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct with minor under 11 years old – First Degree.

The report says the girl wrote her mom a letter about the assault.

The warrant says Hudson committed sexual battery between January 2013 and December 2015.