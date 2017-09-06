Man dies days after truck overturns in Abbeville Co. crash

ABBEVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Starr man has died after a crash in Abbeville County, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Abbeville County Coroner, the victim was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Vaughn.

Highway Patrol says Vaughn was driving west on Flatwoods Road near Seneca Street Extension when his pickup truck ran off the left side of the road, overturned, and struck an embankment.

Troopers say Vaughn was thrown from the truck.

Vaughn was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.