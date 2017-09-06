Moisturizers to fight skin disorders may have misleading labels, study shows

EVANSTON, IL (WCMH) — Many moisturizers advertised to fight eczema or other skin disorders may have misleading labels.

Scientists at Northwestern University tested the 100 top-selling whole body moisturizers available at stores such as Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Nearly half of products marked as fragrance free had traces of potential allergens. And over 80 percent of those labeled as hypoallergenic were not.

Experts say these inaccurate claims make it difficult for eczema or psoriasis patients to find a moisturizer that’s safe and will not irritate sensitive skin.

Products labeled as dermatologist recommended were usually more expensive.

Click here for more on the study.

