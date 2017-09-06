Reward increased in decades-old unsolved homicide

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Decades after her son was killed, a mother is still pleading for answers in the unsolved case. She hopes with an increase in reward money, new information will come out bringing her justice for her son.

Over the years, multiple detectives from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office took over Richard Martin’s case, but 22 years later and still no answers. It was September 2, 1995, investigators said Martin was last seen at Sue’s Wings and Things off 81 in Anderson County, but back then it was known as Nancy’s. About an hour later, he was found off Welcome Road beaten and he later died at the hospital.

Now his mother hopes that with an increase in the reward from $2,600 to $7,000 someone will come forward and help bring her and her family closure.

“We don’t have answers; we don’t have a face or a person you could blame if you’ve already been to court. We don’t really have a name you could say he did it or we’ve never seen justice. I wish I could say when I run into someone who has just lost someone that it gets easier, but it doesn’t,” said Ada Martin, Richard’s mother.

If you have any information on Martin’s case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.