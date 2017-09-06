SC food bank already preparing for possible impacts of Irma

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A food bank in South Carolina is already preparing for the possible impacts of Hurricane Irma.

Harvest Hope Food Bank has begun ordering extra food for people in need.

During the 2015 flood, Harvest Hope says they provided food that equaled between 2.3 and 2.5 million meals.

Their response level was the same after Hurricane Matthew.

They believe the need will be even greater after Hurricane Irma.

Harvest Hope says they are still supporting the recovery efforts of Hurricane Harvey but will be focusing on South Carolina until Irma has passed.

To donate to the food bank, click here.

You can also stop by any Harvest Hope location during normal business hours to drop off food or monetary donations.

The Greenville food bank is located at 2818 White Horse Road.

