Tiger captured after running loose on Georgia highway

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say they have caught a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway.

Local news outlets report that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of I-75 in Stockbridge – about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

WGCL-TV reports the tiger was caught just after 6 a.m. It’s unclear where the tiger was caught or if it’s still alive.

Further details haven’t been released.

CONFIRMED! Police just told me the tiger is DOWN! My live report, next. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Xsw6xyIoA2 — Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) September 6, 2017