Upstate group helping veterans start their own business

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate group wants to help put veterans back to work.

Upstate Warrior Solution is not only helping veterans join the workforce, but also giving them a start launching their own businesses.

John Fix, the Spartanburg director for Upstate Warrior Solution, said often times veterans don’t know what they want to do after they leave the armed forces, or they don’t know what resources are available.

“You come from one walk of life to another, and things are said and done differently in the military world,” Fix said. “To translate what an infantryman does into skill sets they can use in the business world is more challenging sometimes for most.”

Fix said a lot of the veterans he works with are unemployed or homeless, and he’s trying to pin-point what exactly is preventing them from getting a job.

Upstate Warrior Solution started Operation Launch, a seminar for veterans to learn about how to get back into the workforce, and start their own business. Veterans will also be paired with local businesses in a mentor program, so they can learn the best business practices.

For more information on Operation Launch, you can call the Upstate Warrior Solution. The number for the Spartanburg line is 864-977-1288, the Greenville line is 864-520-2073 or you can click here.