Upstate students collecting solar eclipse glasses for orphans

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Some Upstate students are asking for your help on a small but meaningful project.

Fourth graders at Hendrix Elementary School are accepting donations of solar eclipse glasses.

Students have set a goal to collect 200 pairs to send to orphans in Uganda so they can enjoy an upcoming solar eclipse.

Students are writing and decorating a heartfelt message on each pair.

Fourth grade teacher Amy Flynn said a student asked her what they were supposed to do with glasses after the recent total solar eclipse.

Knowing we won’t have another in the U.S. until 2024, Flynn came up with an idea to send the solar eclipse glasses to an orphanage in Uganda known as The Benjamin House.

Any extra pairs donated will be shared with nearby villages.

So far, students have collected 150 pairs.

Those who want to help can drop off a donation at the lobby of Hendrix Elementary School.

The founder of the orphanage is expected to receive the donations in early October.