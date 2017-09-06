VIDEO: Deputy repeatedly apologizes after shooting news photographer

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WDTN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office released video of Monday’s shooting in New Carlisle, where Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Shaw shot New Carlisle News photographer Andy Grimm.

In the video, you can see Deputy Shaw get out of his car and fire at Grimm. The video is this article has been edited and shows only a portion of the video released by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Shaw shot Grimm while he was conducting a traffic stop unrelated to Grimm in the 400 block of North Main Street in New Carlisle Monday night.

According to the New Carlisle News, Grimm was setting up his camera and tripod to take pictures of the lightning storm when he was shot. According to the newspaper, the deputy mistook Grimm’s camera and tripod for a gun.

It’s unclear if Deputy Shaw gave Grimm any warning or instruction before he fired.

Grimm was rushed to Miami Valley Hospital, where doctors performed surgery, immediately. Grimm was released from the hospital Tuesday and is now recovering at home. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

Deputy Shaw has been placed on administrative leave, pending an internal investigation.

