Dolly Parton’s Niece Heidi Parton to Release Album in October - Dolly Parton’s niece Heidi Parton, a longtime performer at Dollywood, is getting ready to drop her first album! She was in Greenville to sho…

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, watching hurricane Irma, Royal baby number 3, Beyonce's birthday celebration, fines for being tardy, and there'…

Historic Morganton Festival - The Historic Morganton Festival is happening this weekend!

Help Animals Find Homes - The Spartanburg Humane Society is at capacity right now and needs your help to find forever homes for the adoptable animals. Angel Cox is he…

Swamp Rabbit Music Festival - On the Music Scene tonight, we are you ready to jam for the Swamp Rabbit Music Festival happening Saturday! Wendy and Rush join us in studio…

Cracker Barrel Teams Up With Operation Homefront - A popular restaurant chain is helping raise money for "Operation Homefront." We're talking about "Operation Rocker: Cracker Barrel's Salute …

Friday Fire And Flow At The Ninjaplex - Have you ever wanted to play with fire? You can tonight! We're talking about Friday Fire and Flow at the Ninjaplex!

What’s Brewing - In tonight’s What’s Brewing, College football begins, Labor Day weekend events, Gun pulled at MI Walmart and Amazon 1 hour wine delivery.

Francine Friday: Pumpkin Palooza - It is Francine Friday! If you know Francine, you will know that she loves fall and all things pumpkin. It is time for cookbook author and TV…