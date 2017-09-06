Woman dies two weeks after head-on crash in Gray Court

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A woman has died two weeks after a head-on crash that killed another woman and hurt a man in Gray Court.

Aley Marquisha Goodwin, 21, of Gray Court died at 12:07 p.m. Tuesday from traumatic brain injuries, according to Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14.

Hovis said a driver headed east on the highway crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

The driver has been identified by Ann Marie Reece, 46, of Chesnee by the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.

Deputy Coroner Vickie Cheek said Reece died of injuries at the scene of the crash.

Authorities say two people were in the vehicle that Reece hit. They had to be freed from the wreckage. Troopers say the driver of that car, Aley Goodwin was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

A passenger, 21-year-old Patrick Daniel Lierman of Wellford, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.