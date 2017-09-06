Woman gets upset over Zaxby’s sauce, spits in employee’s face, police say

Tiffney Johnson
LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old woman is accused of spitting in the face of a Zaxby’s employee in Lebanon amid a disagreement over the restaurant’s special sauce.

Police said it happened on Aug. 21 just after 5:50 p.m. The victim, an assistant manager, called authorities to report the incident and give a description of the woman as well as her tag number.

Authorities were led to Tiffney Johnson, who is charged with simple assault.

(Courtesy: Lebanon Police Department)

“According to the report, it doesn’t warrant spitting in someone’s face. That is one of the most rude gestures that is out there,” said Sgt. PJ Hardy.

When confronted by police, Johnson is accused of saying she didn’t know what they were talking about. When asked if anyone may be driving her car, she reportedly said she didn’t feel like she should have to disclose that kind of information.

Sgt. Hardy said, “She wouldn’t reveal if she loaned her vehicle out to someone out. She was very uncooperative.”

News 2 went to Johnson’s home but she wasn’t home. A neighbor told News 2 Johnson told them she cleared her throat and spit on the ground.

She was ultimately identified out of a line-up, according to Lebanon police. She has since been released on $1,500 bond.

