Woman gets upset over Zaxby’s sauce, spits in employee’s face, police say

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old woman is accused of spitting in the face of a Zaxby’s employee in Lebanon amid a disagreement over the restaurant’s special sauce.

Police said it happened on Aug. 21 just after 5:50 p.m. The victim, an assistant manager, called authorities to report the incident and give a description of the woman as well as her tag number.

Authorities were led to Tiffney Johnson, who is charged with simple assault.

“According to the report, it doesn’t warrant spitting in someone’s face. That is one of the most rude gestures that is out there,” said Sgt. PJ Hardy.

When confronted by police, Johnson is accused of saying she didn’t know what they were talking about. When asked if anyone may be driving her car, she reportedly said she didn’t feel like she should have to disclose that kind of information.

Sgt. Hardy said, “She wouldn’t reveal if she loaned her vehicle out to someone out. She was very uncooperative.”

News 2 went to Johnson’s home but she wasn’t home. A neighbor told News 2 Johnson told them she cleared her throat and spit on the ground.

She was ultimately identified out of a line-up, according to Lebanon police. She has since been released on $1,500 bond.

More stories you may like on 7News

Relatively low Harvey death toll is ‘astounding’ to experts Harvey has so far killed at least 70 people who drowned in floods, got crushed by trees and died during power outages — a surprisingly low t…

Upstate group helping veterans start their own business An Upstate group is helping veterans get back to work, and even start their own business.

Anderson Co. man arrested on numerous child porn charges An Anderson County man has been arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Reward increased in decades-old unsolved homicide ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – Decades after her son was killed, a mother is still pleading for answers in the unsolved case. She hopes with an i…

VIDEO: Woman slips out of handcuffs, steals police SUV As officers went through her bags of alleged stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window pa…