2 students, 1 other hurt after bus crash in Clemson, police say

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are injured after a bus was involved in a crash at the intersection of US 76 and Hwy 123, according to the Clemson City Police Department.

The accident happened at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, an Oconee County activity bus collided with the rear of another vehicle, pushing it into another vehicle.

Two students on the bus and one person from another vehicle were taken to the hospital.

Police say none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

The bus was carrying a fall sports team, police say.

The crash is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

