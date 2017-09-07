1 dead after pedestrian-involved crash in Greenville Co., coroner says

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a pedestrian-involved crash on N. Franklin Street at Old Buncombe Road, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 8:58 p.m. Wednesday.

The road is currently blocked due to the crash.

The coroner’s office was called out to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

