Download the SC hurricane guide

The SC Emergency Management Division has created a guide for you to prepare for the storm.

There are tips on what you need to know about evacuation routes, your insurance, wind and flood damage.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE HURRICANE GUIDE

Greenville business owner survives Irma in Puerto Rico GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Many Caribbean islands are now dealing with the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind. Some Upstate families have…

If SC evacuation is issued, these are the routes SC Gov. Henry McMaster says they are considering ordering evacuations for the South Carolina coast.

Duke Energy prepares for historic Hurricane Irma in the Carolinas As forecasts increasingly predict that Hurricane Irma is expected to have significant impacts in North Carolina and South Carolina, Duke Ene…

What to put in your hurricane prep kit Here is a list of recommended items for your hurricane preparation kit, according to SC Emergency Management.

Former Navy Officer Talks about Irma Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) While Hurricane Irma is putting thousands of lives in danger on land, the navy is on the move getting ships ready for…

How to prepare your manufactured home for the storm Manufactured Housing Institute of South Carolina has released tips on how to prepare your manufactured home for a major storm.

Greenville County Schools Preparing For Hurricane Irma Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Greenville County Schools could be asked to assist in shelter and evacuation efforts relating to Hurricane Irma. The …

SC considers evacuations for SC coast ahead of Hurricane Irma SC Gov. Henry McMaster is holding a news conference on Hurricane Irma at the SC Emergency Management Center.

⚠️ Mandatory evacuation for Savannah issued by Gov. Deal Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has issued mandatory evacuation order for city of Savannah, other coastal areas, starting Saturday.

