Duke Energy prepares for historic Hurricane Irma in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (DUKE ENERGY NEWS RELEASE) – As forecasts increasingly predict that Hurricane Irma is expected to have significant impacts in North Carolina and South Carolina, Duke Energy is preparing for the storm and encouraging customers to do so as well.

“Irma is one of the most powerful storms we’ve seen in the Atlantic since we started keeping record,” said Duke Energy lead meteorologist Steve Leyton. “While the track of the storm could still change in the coming days, it is important for people who live in its potential path to make plans now and prepare their homes and families.”

Duke Energy has a detailed storm response plan. As part of the company’s preparation for Hurricane Irma, line technicians and others are checking equipment, supplies and inventories to ensure there are adequate materials to make repairs and restore power outages.

For more information, visit www.duke-energy.com/irma.

Important reminders

The following tips can help you and your family stay safe if severe weather strikes and the power goes out:

· Create (or update) an emergency supply kit to save valuable time later. The kit should include everything an individual or family would need for at least two weeks, especially medicines and other supplies that might be hard to find after a storm strikes.

· Maintain a supply of water and non-perishable food.

· Review insurance policies, and include extra copies of the policies and other important documents in your emergency supply kit (ideally in a waterproof container).

· Keep a portable radio or TV, or NOAA weather radio on hand to monitor weather forecasts and important information from state and local officials.

· Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.

· Maintain a plan to move family members – especially those with special needs – to a safe, alternative location in case an extended power outage occurs or evacuation is required.

· Pet owners can make arrangements to stay at evacuation shelters that accept pets, friends’ or family members’ homes, or pet-friendly hotels.

· Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.

· Report all power line hazards using the following phone numbers:

Duke Energy customers – 800.769.3766

Duke Energy Progress customers – 800.419.6356

· If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

For a “Hurricane Kit Checklist,” important safety tips and more information on what to do before, during and after a storm, visit https://www.duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.

A checklist serves as a helpful guide, but it’s critical before, during and after a storm to follow the instructions and warnings of emergency management officials in your area.

For more tips on general emergency preparedness, visit http://www.ready.gov.

Click here for a video demonstration and to read more about safety around power lines.

Outage reporting and status updates

At any time, customers can report power outages by:

· Visiting duke-energy.com on a desktop computer or mobile device

· Texting OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply)

· Calling the automated outage-reporting system at 800-769-3766 for Duke Energy Carolinas customers and 800-419-6356 for Duke Energy Progress customers.

For storm or power restoration updates, follow Duke Energy on Twitter (@DukeEnergy) and Facebook (Duke Energy).

