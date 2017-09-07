Greenville citizen academy, learn what it’s like to be a firefighter

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — The Greenville City Fire Academy is designed to give people the unique opportunity to tour the department’s fire stations and learn firsthand what it’s like to be a firefighter.

The free, seven-week course will also provide participants with an opportunity to put their own skills to the test.

All classes will be held at 6:30pm at the department’s training facility, located at 688 Mauldin Road.

Must be 18 or older to apply. Applications are due by Monday, September 25th.

Tues, 10/3 – History/Organizational Structure

Tuesday, 10/10 – Dispatch/911 Communications

Tuesday, 10/17 – Fire Behavior/Fire Extinguishers

Tuesday, 10/24 – Personal Protective Equipment/Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus

Thursday, 11/2 – CPR/Basic First Aid

Tuesday, 11/7 – Vehicle Extraction/Aerial Operations

Tuesday, 11/14 – Graduation