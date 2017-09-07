Greenville Co. Schools prepares for Hurricane Irma

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – With Hurricane Irma expected to make landfall on the South Carolina coast early next week, the state’s largest school district says it’s preparing for the storm.

Greenville County Schools announced Thursday that district officials are monitoring Irma’s track and in contact with emergency officials to ensure they’re ready.

The school district is also prepared to help in other parts of the state.

Last year, school buses from the district were used to transport evacuees when Hurricane Matthew hit. Six schools were also designated as evacuee shelters.

“Our facilities are built to withstand intense weather and remain a part of the state’s emergency response plan. If it becomes necessary to close schools or end bus transportation as a result of this storm, affected families will be notified via phone message,” GCS said in a release.