Greenville County Schools Preparing For Hurricane Irma

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Greenville County Schools could be asked to assist in shelter and evacuation efforts relating to Hurricane Irma.

The district says it’s in a readiness situation and is preparing for the call from state and local emergency management officials.

Six Greenville County Schools are state-designated emergency shelters that could be used to temporarily house evacuees. There is also a strong possibility the district could send school buses to the Low County to help transport people away from the area.

“Last year, we sent about 200 but we have not been asked or given a ballpark figure of what, if any, might be needed this year,” said Beth Brotherton, spokeswoman for Greenville County Schools.

District leaders are asking parents to check the school’s website for the latest information. Here is the link: https://www.greenville.k12.sc.us/