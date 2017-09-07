How to prepare your manufactured home for the storm

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. This image was captured as daylight moves into the area, right, with nighttime features on the left side of the image. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP)

Manufactured Housing Institute of South Carolina has released tips on how to prepare your manufactured home for a major storm.

They say you should know the age of your home and what wind level it is designed to withstand.

You should also verify your home was installed properly. They say people who had friends or unlicensed installers are asking for trouble.

They say you should check with the SC Manufactured Housing Board to see if it was installed by a licensed contractor.

They also give tips on how to do your own inspection.

