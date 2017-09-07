How to prepare your manufactured home for the storm

Manufactured Housing Institute of South Carolina has released tips on how to prepare your manufactured home for a major storm.

They say you should know the age of your home and what wind level it is designed to withstand.

You should also verify your home was installed properly. They say people who had friends or unlicensed installers are asking for trouble.

They say you should check with the SC Manufactured Housing Board to see if it was installed by a licensed contractor.

They also give tips on how to do your own inspection.

You can read their recommendations by clicking here.