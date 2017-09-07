Hurricane Irma maps & graphics

...EYE OF IRMA MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OFF THE NORTHERN COAST OF HISPANIOLA... ...HEADING FOR THE TURK AND CAICOS ISLANDS... As of 8:00 AM AST Thu Sep 7 the center of Irma was located near 20.1, -69.0 with movement WNW at 17 mph. The minimum central pressure was 921 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 180 mph.