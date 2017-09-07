Hurricane Irma maps & graphics

Here are the latest maps and graphics for Hurricane Irma.
CAN’T SEE ALL THE GRAPHICS ON THE APP? CLICK HERE
WSPA contributed to this report
CLICK HERE FOR INTERACTIVE HURRICANE TRACKER RADAR
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER UPDATES
- Summary for Hurricane Irma (AT1/AL112017)...EYE OF IRMA MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OFF THE NORTHERN COAST OF HISPANIOLA... ...HEADING FOR THE TURK AND CAICOS ISLANDS... As of 8:00 AM AST Thu Sep 7 the center of Irma was located near 20.1, -69.0 with movement WNW at 17 mph. The minimum central pressure was 921 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 180 mph.
- Hurricane Irma Public Advisory Number 33A...EYE OF IRMA MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD OFF THE NORTHERN COAST OF HISPANIOLA... ...HEADING FOR THE TURK AND CAICOS ISLANDS... Location: 20.1°N 69.0°W Max sustained: 180 mph Moving: WNW at 17 mph Min pressure: 921 mb Issued at 800 AM AST Thu Sep 07 2017
- Spanish Language Public Advisory Issued at 800 AM AST JUEVES 7 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017
- Hurricane Irma Forecast Advisory Number 33Issued at 0900 UTC THU SEP 07 2017
- Hurricane Irma Forecast Discussion Number 33Issued at 500 AM AST Thu Sep 07 2017
- Spanish Language Tropical Cyclone Discussion Issued at 500 AM AST JUEVES 7 DE SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017
- Hurricane Irma Wind Speed Probabilities Number 33Issued at 0900 UTC THU SEP 07 2017
- Hurricane Irma Graphics5-Day Uncertainty Track last updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:46:54 GMT Wind Speed Probabilities last updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 10:27:52 GMT
- Local Statement for Puerto Rico / V.I.Issued at 610 AM AST Thu Sep 7 2017
- Local Statement for Puerto Rico / V.I.Issued at 0
- Hurricane Irma 5-Day Track, Uncertainty Cone, Warnings (.shp)GIS Data last updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:47:27 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Best Track Information (.shp)GIS Data last updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:47:28 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Best Track Information (.kmz)GIS Data last updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:47:28 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Forecast Information (.shp)GIS Data last updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:47:28 GMT
- Hurricane Irma Information by ATCF XML PrototypeIssued at Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:43:01 GMT. This is only a prototype and the file format may change without notice.