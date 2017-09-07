If SC evacuation is issued, these are the routes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – SC Gov. Henry McMaster says they are considering ordering evacuations for the South Carolina coast.

Coastal counties and possibly others could be evacuated.

ROADS THAT WOULD BE REVERSED

US 501 out of Myrtle Beach

I-26 from Charleston to I-77 in Columbia

US 21 out of Beaufort County

US 278 out of Hilton Head.

If an evacuation was ordered, it would be effective 10 am Saturday 9/9.

EVACUATION OF HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

Beaufort, all zones

Charleston, zones A,B,C

Dorchester, zones B,D,E,F

Berkeley, zones B,G

Colleton, zones A,B

Jasper, zones A,B

Georgetown, zones A,B

Horry, zones A,B