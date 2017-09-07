If SC evacuation is issued, these are the routes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – SC Gov. Henry McMaster says they are considering ordering evacuations for the South Carolina coast.

Coastal counties and possibly others could be evacuated.

ROADS THAT WOULD BE REVERSED

  • US 501 out of Myrtle Beach
  • I-26 from Charleston to I-77 in Columbia
  • US 21 out of Beaufort County
  • US 278 out of Hilton Head.

If an evacuation was ordered, it would be effective 10 am Saturday 9/9.

EVACUATION OF HEALTHCARE FACILITIES

  • Beaufort, all zones
  • Charleston, zones A,B,C
  • Dorchester, zones B,D,E,F
  • Berkeley, zones B,G
  • Colleton, zones A,B
  • Jasper, zones A,B
  • Georgetown, zones A,B
  • Horry, zones A,B