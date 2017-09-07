If SC evacuation is issued, these are the routes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – SC Gov. Henry McMaster says they are considering ordering evacuations for the South Carolina coast.
Coastal counties and possibly others could be evacuated.
ROADS THAT WOULD BE REVERSED
- US 501 out of Myrtle Beach
- I-26 from Charleston to I-77 in Columbia
- US 21 out of Beaufort County
- US 278 out of Hilton Head.
If an evacuation was ordered, it would be effective 10 am Saturday 9/9.
EVACUATION OF HEALTHCARE FACILITIES
- Beaufort, all zones
- Charleston, zones A,B,C
- Dorchester, zones B,D,E,F
- Berkeley, zones B,G
- Colleton, zones A,B
- Jasper, zones A,B
- Georgetown, zones A,B
- Horry, zones A,B